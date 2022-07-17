RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Oyetola reacts after election defeat, urges supporters to remain calm

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has appealed to his supporters to remain calm after he lost his re-election to Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola [OSG]
Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola [OSG]

Oyetola said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ismail Omipidan, on Sunday in Osogbo.

Recommended articles

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) had taken cognisance of the results of the governorship election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

The governor, however, noted that the party would be responding appropriately after studying the results and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party.

Oyetola called on his supporters to remain calm, and the people of the state to go about their businesses without let or hindrance.

The governor also called on security operatives to ensure maintenance of law and order.

Oyetola also directed security operatives to take adequate charge so as to prevent breakdown of law and order.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday morning declared Adeleke as the winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Announcing the results at the INEC Collation Centre, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who was the Returning Officer, said that Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to defeat his closet rival, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 375,027 votes.

NAN reports that the PDP won in 17 local government areas, while APC won in 13.

The 13 local government areas won by APC are; Ilesa East, Ayedaade, Boripe, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Boripe, Ola-Oluwa, Iwo, Isokan, Irewole, Atakumosa East and Ife East.

While the 17 local government areas won by PDP are; Boluwaduro, Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa West, Ifelodun, Ilesa West, Odo-Otin, Obokun, Orolu, Olorunda, Ife North, Irepodun, Oriade, Ede South, Ejigbo, Ede North and Egbedore.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osun defeat a clarion call for unity towards 2023 – Tinubu Vanguard

Osun defeat a clarion call for unity towards 2023 – Tinubu Vanguard

Atiku congratulates Adeleke, people of Osun

Atiku congratulates Adeleke, people of Osun

Oyetola reacts after election defeat, urges supporters to remain calm

Oyetola reacts after election defeat, urges supporters to remain calm

This is what democracy is all about - Buhari congratulates Adeleke

This is what democracy is all about - Buhari congratulates Adeleke

Tambuwal’s aide dumps PDP for APC

Tambuwal’s aide dumps PDP for APC

Nigerians laud Osinbajo for use of local hospital for surgery

Nigerians laud Osinbajo for use of local hospital for surgery

Y.C. Maikyau emerges NBA 36th President

Y.C. Maikyau emerges NBA 36th President

Flooding: FERMA begs Lagos residents to stop drains obstruction

Flooding: FERMA begs Lagos residents to stop drains obstruction

Our next destination is Aso villa, Ayu reacts to Adeleke's victory in Osun

Our next destination is Aso villa, Ayu reacts to Adeleke's victory in Osun

Trending

Labour Party reacts as PDP drags Peter Obi to Court

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]

There's dignity in labour - Peter Obi fires back at Tinubu

Peter Obi.

Those whom the gods want to destroy they first make mad – Babachir hits Tinubu

Babachir Lawal

Peter Obi will not divide Nigeria if elected president – Northern elders

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party respectively. (PG)