ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Oyetola loses as Supreme Court affirms Adeleke as Osun Governor

Bayo Wahab

Adeleke won at the Supreme Court after a series of legal battle between him and Oyetola over the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]
Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

The apex court on delivered the judgement on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, bringing an end to a petition by former governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

The court upheld the appeal court ruling that Adeleke is the authentic governor of the state.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

Tinubu turns to North-Central for SGF appointment

BREAKING: Oyetola loses as Supreme Court affirms Adeleke as Osun Governor

Group asks APC to zone House of Reps Speakership to North Central

Betano promo code 2023: BETMAX - 100% Welcome Bonus

A Sensational UCL Clash: Four interesting points to note ahead of the Milan derby

Reps adjourns plenary to May 16

Gbajabiamila tasks NCC on quality telecom service delivery

Police arrest 27 suspected criminals in Kano

Bauchi State agency gives 7 days ultimatum for removal of campaign billboards

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

