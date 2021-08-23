Over 430,000 Nigerians complete PVC registration in 1 month

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) launched an online portal on June 28, 2021 for Nigerians to commence the registration process ahead of a full physical registration exercise which commenced on July 26.

The agency announced in an update on Monday, August 23, 2021 that over 2.2 million have already pre-registered online since June.

However, only 174,775 (7.9%) of the online applicants have completed in-person registration ongoing at State and LGA offices.

The remaining 255,588 fully registered new voters applied directly at the physical offline locations.

Anambra State has the highest number of fully registered new voters with a total of 30,376, ahead of Osun State (26,775) which has the highest number of online applicants with 365,412.

Pulse Nigeria

308,503 of the new voters are young people between the ages of 18 and 34 years, followed by 80,030 middle aged new voters between the ages of 35 and 49 years.

INEC's published figures also showed that 234,561 of the new voters are male, and 195,802 are female.

"Once again, the Commission appeals to all eligible citizens who have not registered before to seize the opportunity to do so," the commission said on Monday.

The Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise will be suspended in June 2022, months before the 2023 general elections.

The exercise is also open for those who want to transfer voting location, correct data issues, and replace lost or damaged PVC.