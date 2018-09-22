Osun Governorship Election: PDP agents arrested for vote buying

news

Two agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been arrested for vote buying.

According to Pulse correspondent, the agents were nabbed by the special police unit at Molete ward in Iwo area of Osun state.

The party agents also had about N640,000 with them when they were arrested.

The Nigerian Police in a post on Twitter also confirmed the report saying: “Two (2) suspected vote buyers have been arrested by a team of police personnel on election duty at Iwo LGA of OSUN State and the sum of N604,000 recovered from their possession. Investigation is being intensified.”

Another PDP agent arrested

An agent of the PDP has also been arrested for allegedly attempting to buy votes at the Obada area of Ede in Ede Local Government Area — the LG of PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke.

The agent was said to have attempted to distribute money to voters.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that giving to voters and receiving of money or gifts to vote is a crime.