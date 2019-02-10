The VP also met with other monarchs in Ikorodu area at the palace of the Ikorodu monarch.

Osinbajo told the monarch that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would bring more development to Nigeria, if re-elected.

The VP highlighted some of the achievements of the APC in the last few years and urged residents to go out en-masse and vote for the partys candidates during the upcoming general elections.

According to him, about 1.7 million youths graduated from institutions of higher leaning every year looking for jobs, adding that the Federal Government under APC had initiated N-Power programme where about 500,000 youths had benefited.

He said that the present government planned to increase the number from 500,000 to 1.5 million youths to benefit from the programme.

The VP also said that tradermoni, meant for market men and women, would also be increased to enable small scale businesses to have easy access to loan for their businesses to thrive.

Ikorodu is an important community in Lagos State and there are many potentials waiting to be exploited.

We are going to increase the number of beneficiaries of N-Power, we will give them IPad for special training to make them self-reliant and also establish enterpreneural bank for small business to access soft loan.

We will also decentralise power sector and issue licenses to more contractors so that people will enjoy, Osinbajo said.

In his response, the Ikorodu monarch thanked the VP for the visit, saying that it was a privilege being first time for a vice president to visit the community.

The Ikorodu monarch called for more federal presence in the area.

Today we are very happy to receive the VP of Nigeria, as first of its kind in Ikorodu town, I know he will come back to this town and that time it will be for celebration on his re-election, Oba Shotobi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the VP was in Ikorodu in continuation of his house-to-house campaign for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and other APC candidates in the February. and March polls.

NAN reports that the VP also visited a Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) at Odogunyan area for service where he preached the sermon to the faithful.

Among dignitaries present were members of Ikorodu Council of Obas and Chiefs, APC chieftains in Ikorodu and Presidential Aide, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, among others.