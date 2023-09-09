ADVERTISEMENT
Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu, Shetimma on victory at tribunal

Nurudeen Shotayo

Osinbajo said the tribunal ruling was a great victory for Nigeria's constitutional democracy.

President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.
President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. [ThePunch]

The PECP affirmed the victory of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 election after dismissing all the petitions filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and the duo of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi and their respective parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party.

The petitioners had sought the nullification of the President's victory over various claims, including allegations of non-qualification of Shettima and the fact that the Tinubu failed to score 25% of votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), among others.

But, the court upheld the election of Tinubu after resolving all the petitions in his favour in a 12-hour-long judgement delivered by the five-man panel of justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Pulse reports that Obi and Atiku have rejected the outcome of their petitions at the tribunal and vowed to pursue the matter at the Supreme Court.

Former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and his successor, Kashim Shettima.
Former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and his successor, Kashim Shettima. Pulse Nigeria

For his part, Osinbajo, in a statement on his verified Facebook account on Saturday, said the PEPC ruling was a great victory for Nigeria's constitutional democracy and its rule of law.

“Congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, and our great party, the All Progressives Congress, on the judicial affirmation of the victory at the presidential election of February 25, 2023."

“This ruling is a great victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and its rule of law.

“The practice of democracy in our nation has been further strengthened by the fact that all parties faithfully followed the electoral process according to the law and relied on our courts in the event of a dispute,” the statement partly read.

The former Vice President appealed to Tinubu and his administration to pull Nigerians together to work as one for the attainment of the nation's common goal.

“Our nation now needs all of us to work together to address our challenges and to deliver the realisation of the incredible potential of our nation,” Osinbajo added.

