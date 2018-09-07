Pulse.ng logo
Oshiomhole welcomes Shekarau to APC

Oshiomhole made the remark when he paid a visit to the former governor at his personal residence at Mundubawa quarters in Kano metropolis.

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Adams Oshiomhole on Friday in Kano expressed happiness over the defection of former governor of Kano state, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau from PDP to APC.

Shekarau was a founding member of APC, but left when the party was handed over to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, who was then the governor. Kwankwaso has gone back to PDP, with Shekarau also going back to APC.

“ I am extremely delighted to be in your midst because it is an opportunity for me to meet and reunite with you,”Oshiomhole said.

“We have come to reunite with a friend, Comrade and a real Progressive in order to move our party forward, “he said.

He expressed optimism that the defection of Shekarau to APC would strengthen the party in the state and the country at large.

“From your life style and what you did for Kano State, nobody can claim to be more Progressive than you. We know it is condition that make crayfish bend.”

Oshiomhole thanked the former governor and his supporters for the warm reception accorded him and his entourage.

Shekarau said: “Our coming together will not only move Kano state forward but the country as a whole.

“Anybody who writes history of APC without mentioning Shekarau, the history is not complete,”he said.

Shekarau, who thanked the APC leadership and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for the ‘political and friendly’ visit, assured that the consultation between him and the APC was in ‘full gear’ for his final movement to the the party.

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje described Shekarau as one of the founding fathers of APC and assured him of his readiness to establish a good relationship.

“I am the happiest person in the state because the dream has come true as we have always been good friends and brothers, “Ganduje said.

NAN reports that among those who accompanied Oshiomole on the visit were Sen. Kabiru Gaya, Sen Jibrin Majiya and the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Abdurrahman Kawu-Sumaila.

Also present  during the visit were the state Deputy chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Ibrahim KT, other executive committee members of the party as well as many supporters of Malam Ibrahim Shekarau.

NAN reports that Shekarau is expected to formally announce his defection to APC at a grand ceremony any moment from now.

