The All Progressive Congress (APC) has been restrained from executing the judgement of a federal capital territory high court which ordered the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the ruling party.

In a ruling on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, the judge, Justice Danlami Senchi, ordered Oshiomhole to step down pending the determination of the substantive suit seeking his perpetual removal as the APC chairman by one Oluwale Afolabi.

However, on Monday, March 16, 2020, Abubakar Yahaya, chairman of the three man panel of judges, ordered a stay of execution pending the hearing of an application filed by Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole, in his appeal, asked the court to set aside the suspension order.

At the resumed session, Wole Olanipekun, counsel to Oshiomhole, prayed the court to grant a motion ex parte staying the order of the lower court.

He said “time is of essence; the matter should not be left until tomorrow because between now and tomorrow is like eternity.”

Recall that Pulse Nigeria earlier reported that, President Muhammadu Buhari had met behind closed doors with APC governors at the State House, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting according to reports was unknown.

However, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, who led the governors to the meeting with Buhari, announced the postponement of the APC National Executive Committee meeting earlier scheduled for Tuesday.