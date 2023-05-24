Ortom forgives Buhari, optimistic over Tinubu's administration

Governor Ortom, who had previously criticized the presidency for blaming his administration for the killings in the state, spoke candidly about his decision to forgive during the interview.

Addressing the nation on the morning talk show, Governor Ortom dismissed the president's attempts to hold his government responsible for the state's challenges as "futile attempts to twist events and history."

Instead, he backed his forgiving stance with biblical teachings, stating that "when you don't forgive, it means God too will not forgive." As a student of the Bible and a devout Christian, he expressed his genuine forgiveness towards President Buhari.

Governor Ortom then shifted his focus to the future, expressing his optimism for the incoming administration of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

He expressed hope that the new administration would provide the much-needed support, security, economic development, and peace for the people of Benue State and the entire nation.

Emphasising the challenges faced during the past eight years, Governor Ortom urged President Buhari not to leave Nigeria but instead work alongside President-elect Tinubu to uplift the state and the country as a whole.

"He doesn't need to go to the Niger Republic. He should stay here (in Nigeria) with us. All of us should work with the incoming administration, and by the grace of God, we shall go from bottom to top," Governor Ortom emphasised.