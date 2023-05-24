The sports category has moved to a new website.
Buhari jokes about Niger Republic defending him post-presidency

Ima Elijah

Buhari shares humorous remarks during commissioning ceremony.

President Muhammadu Buhai is known to have a dark sense of humour [Sun Nigeria]
President Muhammadu Buhai is known to have a dark sense of humour [Sun Nigeria]

During the commissioning of the new corporate headquarters of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Abuja, the outgoing president made a lighthearted remark, suggesting that the people of Niger Republic would come to his defense if anyone tried to harm him after leaving office.

President Buhari emphasised the importance of building strong relationships with neighboring countries during his tenure, citing personal and national reasons.

Recounting his initial visits to Niger, Chad, and Cameroon after assuming the presidency, he stressed the significance of securing the confidence and cooperation of neighboring nations.

“That is why when I became the President, my first visit was to Niger, Chad and Cameroon because, based on personal and national issues, the neighbourhood is very important.

“If you don’t secure the confidence and cooperation of your neighbours, you are in trouble, your children and grandchildren will be in trouble.

“So it is very good that I established a relationship with my neighbours. I said these few things about my personal belief because I have only six more days to go. And I try to plan to be as far away from Abuja as possible.

"Thank goodness, I come from an area which is far away from Abuja. I said if anybody forces me, I have a good relationship with my neighbours, Niger people will defend me.”

President Buhari's comments sparked amusement among those present at the commissioning ceremony.

However, the president has frequently faced criticism from some Nigerians who have humorously labeled him as more "Nigerien" than Nigerian. This perception arose due to his numerous visits to Niger Republic and projects he has pursued, seemingly favoring the neighboring country.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

