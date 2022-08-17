Ortom breaks silence on meeting with Wike, Peter Obi, Donald Duke, others

Ortom's explanation: Ortom explained that he is open-minded about receiving any presidential candidate regardless of party affiliation.

He spoke on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, while addressing journalists after returning from Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

More shalaye from Ortom: Ortom said he couldn’t turn down a request to attend such meetings.

Ortom explained that he did nothing wrong by attending the meeting with Obi.

According to Ortom: “At the end, the solution to the challenges of Nigeria is what matters. Where we are today calls for all hands to be on deck.

“I am free to receive any candidate who comes visiting or seeking audience with me. I cannot say no when such request comes.”

Attendees of the meeting: Ortom had met with Governor Wike , Peter Obi, Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu; former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke; former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko; former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; and former Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwanbo, among others.

How did everyone know?: The meeting was announced in a Tweet, containing a picture evidence of the visit, shared by Former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko via his official Twitter account.

Wike has friends after all: Mimiko referred to the group as "friends" as they share expressions laughter and joy in the now-viral photograph.