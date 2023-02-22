He said the southeast region needs the support of other regions to produce a president, adding that the forthcoming election is not the best outing for the Igbo people.

Kalu said this while featuring on Channels Television’s special election programme on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

“It is not the best outing for us (Igbo people) because for you to become the President of Nigeria, you need other regions”, he said.

“I’m well-experienced; I ran for President in 2007 and I’m not sure Nigerians are yet ready for a President of Igbo extraction. I’m not sure because I have tried to nose around that. We have five other regions to come up with and I am not sure.”.

Kalu also dismissed the chances of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, saying the people of the Southeast are the best professionals but not the best politicians.

“We do politics with emotions and I want Igbos to stop doing politics with emotions; I want Igbos to do practical politics,” he said.

He, however, expressed confidence that Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, would win in Abia State and in the zone.