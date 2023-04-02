The sports category has moved to a new website.
Onochie campaigned for Tinubu contrary to allegations – Delta APC chieftain

News Agency Of Nigeria

The APC Chieftain described the allegation that Onochie worked against Tinubu as fake and asked the public to disregard it.

Lauretta Onochie [Vanguard]
Adesotu, a former Delta House of Assembly aspirant for Aniocha North Senatorial District said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

She spoke while reacting to allegations that Onochie, also an APC chieftain and chairman, Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) worked against the APC and the president-elect ahead of the election.

She described the allegation as fake, saying it should be disregarded by the public.

“This false and should not be taken seriously because Onochie was on ground, she campaigned and canvassed vote for the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket ahead of the election,” Adesotu said.

Adesotu who is also, Niger Delta Support for APC Coordinator, said Onochie worked tirelessly for the party in the state ahead of the elections, adding that those who planted the story that she engaged in anti-party activities were only out to blackmail her.

“She was not in anyway engaged in anti-party activities as being alleged. Aniocha women had been with her and recognised her efforts at building the APC in Delta in spite of strong opposition,” she said.

Adesotu said the NDDC Board Chairman was open on those she was supporting and those she was not supporting because of some personal differences ahead of the election and made no pretence about her choice of candidates.

“I was on ground, and I saw everything, Onochie did not engage in any anti-party activity as is being alleged.

“If you are not in good terms with a party member because of some political differences for instance, does not mean you are not working for the party,” she said.

The Delta chapter of the APC had earlier suspended Onochie and Dr Cairo Ojougboh, also a chieftain of the party in the state for alleged anti-party activities.

They were accused of making negative comments about the party’s candidates, especially Sen. Ovie Omo-agege, the Deputy Senate President and the party’s Delta governorship candidate.

