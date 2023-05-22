The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

NNPP withdraws election petition against APC senator-elect in Ondo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The tribunal accepted the party's decision to withdraw the case.

Jide Ipinsigba [The Niche]
Jide Ipinsigba [The Niche]

Recommended articles

Ruling on the case, Rose Soji, the chairperson of the tribunal, said, "The motion on notice filed by the first petitioner, the New Nigeria Peoples Party ( NNPP) praying the tribunal to withdraw the petition is granted as prayed.

"The petition is hereby dismissed," she said.

Earlier, the NNPP’s counsel, Segun Ogodo, had applied to withdraw the case and told the tribunal of his client’s interest to discontinue the petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The party which is NNPP that I’m representing has shown interest to withdraw the petition against the respondents, Pastor Ipinsigba, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and INEC and accordingly the court has granted the application.

"The second petitioner, Phillip Alonge, earlier on also brought an application to discontinue the petition but he had no appearance in court today and the petition literarily appears to be abandoned.

"If the second petitioner does not appear in person in court at the next adjourned date, the court has the discretion to do what it likes and it may strike out the petition," he stated.

The respondent’s counsel, Moradele Oke, said that he would not oppose the application.

"This should be the fourth proceeding that we would be appearing. The first petitioner’s application has been granted and the second petitioner has also filed an application to withdraw further presence in the case and the tribunal took a careful examination on the process and duly struck out the name of the first petitioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The implication is that the petition subsists because second petitioner is still on record and he has liberty to be given hearing," he said.

The tribunal, therefore, adjourned the case to May 24 for continuation of hearing on the second petition.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court adjourns ex-JAMB registrar’s ₦600m suit against ICPC for judgment

Court adjourns ex-JAMB registrar’s ₦600m suit against ICPC for judgment

Nigeria has been delisted from list of piracy prone countries - Buhari

Nigeria has been delisted from list of piracy prone countries - Buhari

Dangote refinery is a game changer for Nigeria’s economy

Dangote refinery is a game changer for Nigeria’s economy

10th NASS leadership must not be divisive tool – CAN

10th NASS leadership must not be divisive tool – CAN

NNPP withdraws election petition against APC senator-elect in Ondo

NNPP withdraws election petition against APC senator-elect in Ondo

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's suit against DSS for adoption of processes

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's suit against DSS for adoption of processes

Buhari happy to leave Nigeria's economy in Tinubu's 'very competent hands'

Buhari happy to leave Nigeria's economy in Tinubu's 'very competent hands'

Sanwo-Olu believes Dangote came to Lagos with nothing 45 years ago

Sanwo-Olu believes Dangote came to Lagos with nothing 45 years ago

Court declares charges against Doguwa unconstitutional

Court declares charges against Doguwa unconstitutional

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governorship Candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Dr. Alex Otti [Daily Post]

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

Julius Abure and other suspended Labour Party leaders are back in office [Labour Party]

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

Femi Gbajabiamila (left), Aminu Tambuwal (right)

Gbajabiamila regrets supporting Tambuwal as speaker of 7th NASS

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]

120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration