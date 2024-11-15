Police mobilise force across Ondo State ahead of governorship polls

With officers deployed to all 203 wards and 3,933 polling units, the Force assures citizens of a peaceful voting process.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Sylvester Alabi, addressing reporters in Akure, highlighted the importance of comprehensive security measures.

“Our proactive deployment covers all local government areas to deter interference and ensure safety,” he said.

Alabi emphasised the need for cooperation between security agencies and the public to maintain law and order throughout the election period.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force’s Public Relations Officer, provided details of the deployment. “At least four police officers, in collaboration with other security personnel, will be stationed at each polling unit to guarantee smooth conduct,” he stated in a press release on Thursday, November 14.

The DIG also assured the public that contingency plans are in place to tackle any disruptions. “We are committed to responding appropriately to any issue that arises before, during, or after the polls,” he said.

Additionally, he warned that any individual attempting to breach electoral guidelines would face arrest and prosecution.

The police called on voters to adhere strictly to the Electoral Act and guidelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).