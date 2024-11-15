ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Police mobilise force across Ondo State ahead of governorship polls

Segun Adeyemi

The police called on voters to adhere strictly to the Electoral Act and guidelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF). [Getty Images]
Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF). [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

With officers deployed to all 203 wards and 3,933 polling units, the Force assures citizens of a peaceful voting process.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Sylvester Alabi, addressing reporters in Akure, highlighted the importance of comprehensive security measures.

“Our proactive deployment covers all local government areas to deter interference and ensure safety,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Ondo politicians begin vote-buying with food, cash ahead of election day

Alabi emphasised the need for cooperation between security agencies and the public to maintain law and order throughout the election period.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force’s Public Relations Officer, provided details of the deployment. “At least four police officers, in collaboration with other security personnel, will be stationed at each polling unit to guarantee smooth conduct,” he stated in a press release on Thursday, November 14.

The DIG also assured the public that contingency plans are in place to tackle any disruptions. “We are committed to responding appropriately to any issue that arises before, during, or after the polls,” he said.

READ ALSO: More than 2 million registered voters will participate in Ondo guber poll - INEC

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, he warned that any individual attempting to breach electoral guidelines would face arrest and prosecution.

The police called on voters to adhere strictly to the Electoral Act and guidelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

With these measures, the Force aims to ensure a secure and seamless democratic exercise, inspiring confidence in the state’s electoral process.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

15-year-old boy defiles 4-year-old girl, judge refuses to grant bail

15-year-old boy defiles 4-year-old girl, judge refuses to grant bail

Supreme Court gives crucial verdict in suit contesting legality of EFCC Act

Supreme Court gives crucial verdict in suit contesting legality of EFCC Act

First-Class graduate selling pure water gets immediate job at Government house

First-Class graduate selling pure water gets immediate job at Government house

God stopped naira from falling to ₦10,000 per dollar - Pastor Adeboye

God stopped naira from falling to ₦10,000 per dollar - Pastor Adeboye

'Only criminals can rule Nigeria' – Primate Ayodele

'Only criminals can rule Nigeria' – Primate Ayodele

3 Ondo Governorship candidates step down, back Aiyedatiwa for re-election

3 Ondo Governorship candidates step down, back Aiyedatiwa for re-election

Police mobilise force across Ondo State ahead of governorship polls

Police mobilise force across Ondo State ahead of governorship polls

Nigerian govt arrests 300 illegal miners in nationwide crackdown

Nigerian govt arrests 300 illegal miners in nationwide crackdown

Nigeria Customs, NAFDAC collaborate to curb illicit products, harmful substances

Nigeria Customs, NAFDAC collaborate to curb illicit products, harmful substances

Pulse Sports

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC and PDP. [Facebook]

Ex-Rep member, state party leaders decamp from PDP to APC

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Dr Kayode Ajulo (SAN), the Attorney General of Ondo state

Ondo AG says State’s future depends on Aiyedatiwa’s victory, APC to win all 18 LGAs

Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]

Monday Okpebholo sworn in as new governor of Edo State

L-R: FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. [Getty Images/X, formerly Twitter]

Wike draws battle line with Atiku over 2027 presidential bid in PDP