Ondo Government dismisses Court order mandating panel for Akeredolu's health assessment

The government has labeled the information as fake, asserting that it does not accurately represent the ongoing court proceedings on the matter.

In a statement issued by the Ondo Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye, it was clarified that the court had only granted leave for the lawyers/applicants involved to apply for Mandamus and serve parties in the case.

Titiloye noted that the Ondo State Government had not been served with the court processes or had an opportunity to present its side of the matter.

"The sensational news smirks of grave political desperation," warned Titiloye, cautioning against the spread of misinformation that could potentially incite civil unrest in the state.

He urged those involved in disseminating false information to desist from such actions or face appropriate legal consequences.

Titiloye, in the official statement, asserted the commitment of the Attorney General to uphold the rule of law and prevent the state from descending into anarchy.

He stated, "The Attorney General of Ondo State, as the Chief Law officer, will not be cowed into submitting the state into anarchy or abdicating its responsibilities under glaring orchestrated blackmail by political desperados scheming to take over power through extra-legal means."

The Attorney-General highlighted the unethical nature of engaging in a media war when a dispute is already before a court of competent jurisdiction.

