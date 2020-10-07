National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, is confident that the party's candidate in the Ondo governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, will win.

Jegede is the main challenger to incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is hoping to win a second term in office when voters go to the polls on October 10, 2020.

During a PDP mega rally on Wednesday, October 7, Secondus said Akeredolu is intimidated by Jegede and accused the governor of sponsoring violence to rob his way to victory.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu beat Jegede to win his first term in office four years ago and will hope for a similar outcome on Saturday [Ondo State Govt]

Secondus warned that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government must ensure that Saturday's election is free, fair, and credible.

"The only way that God will help us and resolve the tension and crisis in this country is for Buhari to conduct free and fair election," he said.

The PDP chairman further warned Akeredolu against rigging the highly-anticipated election and urged voters to ensure their will is not overturned.

He said, "Don't allow them to rig because they cannot rig this election.

"This election has already been won by Jegede. That's why the governor is afraid.

"On Saturday, come out en masse and punish APC and their rigging machine."

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, and Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, also appealed to party supporters at the rally to vote for Jegede.

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, was also at the rally to support the PDP candidate alongside former Osun governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and former Ekiti governor, Segun Oni.

President Buhari earlier on Wednesday threw his weight behind Akeredolu whom he said deserves a second term in office.

"I am not just proud of his achievements; I am confident he will enjoy the mandate of the good people of Ondo State for the second term," the president said.

Incumbent deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) is the other influential candidate on the ballot for Saturday's election.

A total of 17 candidates will contest in the election.