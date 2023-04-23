The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Omole says vote for Tinubu not misplaced as APC dissolves campaign council

News Agency Of Nigeria

He particularly thanked Buhari for his unwavering support and leadership throughout the campaign period which ensured the party’s success at the polls.

Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

He said this while reacting to the dissolution of the council in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja

The APC PCC, which was set up in September 2022, had Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau as its Director-General and James Faleke as Secretary.

The dissolution of the council was contained in a statement jointly signed by Lalong and Faleke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alhaji Bashir Ahmad, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications, made the statement public in his tweeter account early Sunday morning.

“Our great party, APC has dissolved its Presidential Campaign Council inaugurated in September 2022 to prosecute the 2023 presidential election.

“With the campaign council the party witnessed an unprecedented, relentless and engaging mobilisation of our members nationwide.

“Nigerians in the Diaspora were also mobilised towards securing majority votes for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential ticket.

“The journey has been worthy with our hard-won victory. The credit goes to all our members, particularly the leaders and members of the various campaign directorates,” Lalong said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omole, however, expressed appreciation to Buhari and the party’s leadership for giving him the opportunity to serve as a Director in the council.

He particularly thanked Buhari for his unwavering support and leadership throughout the campaign period which ensured the party’s success at the polls.

He noted that the council could not had recorded the achievements it recorded without Buhari’s commitment, forthrightness and outstanding leadership style.

Omole explained that the dissolution of the council was in the best interest of the party and its stakeholders.

He added that it was also to refocus its members towards the May 29 inauguration of Tinubu and his incoming administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said as the transition process gained momentum and the day of the inauguration drew closer, all hands must be on deck to ensure that everything went on smoothly.

“As we work towards the Renewed Hope era with the incoming government of Tinubu, we have to remain focused on delivering on our campaign promises to Nigerians,” he said.

He assured Nigerians that with Tinubu as the country’s 16th democratically elected president, their future was guaranteed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nnamani asks Obi to withdraw petition and negotiate with Tinubu

Nnamani asks Obi to withdraw petition and negotiate with Tinubu

Govt says developers broke seal as another building collapses in Lagos

Govt says developers broke seal as another building collapses in Lagos

Civil servants commend Buhari over payment of Peculiar Allowance

Civil servants commend Buhari over payment of Peculiar Allowance

Omole says vote for Tinubu not misplaced as APC dissolves campaign council

Omole says vote for Tinubu not misplaced as APC dissolves campaign council

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

Troops kill 7 bandits, arrest others in Zamfara

Troops kill 7 bandits, arrest others in Zamfara

LP Reps member-elect launches tech-hub, innovation centre for youths

LP Reps member-elect launches tech-hub, innovation centre for youths

It'll be sad to lose any Nigerian to Sudan war - Obi demands action from FG

It'll be sad to lose any Nigerian to Sudan war - Obi demands action from FG

Abia governor-elect constitutes 75-member inauguration committee

Abia governor-elect constitutes 75-member inauguration committee

Pulse Sports

Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

NPFL: Sarki, Ogunye score El-Kanemi as Bendel Insurance end 5-game winless streak

NPFL: Sarki, Ogunye score El-Kanemi as Bendel Insurance end 5-game winless streak

Iheanacho inspires Leicester to comeback win over Wolves

Iheanacho inspires Leicester to comeback win over Wolves

Philadelphia 76ers sweep Brooklyn Nets, advance to 2nd round

Philadelphia 76ers sweep Brooklyn Nets, advance to 2nd round

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles drawn into tough Group D with Italy, Brazil

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles drawn into tough Group D with Italy, Brazil

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State (top left) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (top right) both won re-elections for another four years in office; while Abba Yusuf of Kano State (bottom left) and Alex Otti of Abia State (bottom right) won their first elections as governors

How APC, LP, NNPP, PDP shared 28 states in 2023 governorship elections

Aisha Binani

Mayhem in Adamawa as REC illegally declares Binani governor-elect

Peter Obi.

I agree with Buhari on what Nigerian youths need to do - Peter Obi

Peter Obi insists the won the 2023 presidential election. (Daily post)

I won’t give up until I reclaim your mandate - Obi assures his supporters