Omole says vote for Tinubu not misplaced as APC dissolves campaign council

He said this while reacting to the dissolution of the council in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja

The APC PCC, which was set up in September 2022, had Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau as its Director-General and James Faleke as Secretary.

The dissolution of the council was contained in a statement jointly signed by Lalong and Faleke.

Alhaji Bashir Ahmad, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications, made the statement public in his tweeter account early Sunday morning.

“Our great party, APC has dissolved its Presidential Campaign Council inaugurated in September 2022 to prosecute the 2023 presidential election.

“With the campaign council the party witnessed an unprecedented, relentless and engaging mobilisation of our members nationwide.

“Nigerians in the Diaspora were also mobilised towards securing majority votes for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential ticket.

“The journey has been worthy with our hard-won victory. The credit goes to all our members, particularly the leaders and members of the various campaign directorates,” Lalong said.

Omole, however, expressed appreciation to Buhari and the party’s leadership for giving him the opportunity to serve as a Director in the council.

He particularly thanked Buhari for his unwavering support and leadership throughout the campaign period which ensured the party’s success at the polls.

He noted that the council could not had recorded the achievements it recorded without Buhari’s commitment, forthrightness and outstanding leadership style.

Omole explained that the dissolution of the council was in the best interest of the party and its stakeholders.

He added that it was also to refocus its members towards the May 29 inauguration of Tinubu and his incoming administration.

He said as the transition process gained momentum and the day of the inauguration drew closer, all hands must be on deck to ensure that everything went on smoothly.

“As we work towards the Renewed Hope era with the incoming government of Tinubu, we have to remain focused on delivering on our campaign promises to Nigerians,” he said.