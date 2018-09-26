Pulse.ng logo
Omisore agrees to work with APC during Osun rerun

Osun Governorship Rerun Omisore agrees to work with APC after early morning meeting

Senator Iyiola Omisore of the SDP has agreed in principle to work with the APC as Osun prepares for Thursday's governorship rerun.

Omisore agrees to work with APC during Osun rerun play

Omisore poses for pictures with APC chieftains after a meeting in Osogbo

(@MrAbusidiqu/Twitter)

Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) during the Osun governorship election, Iyiola Omisore, has agreed to work with the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of a rerun governorship election slated for Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Omisore has become the beautiful bride of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC with a crucial rerun vote for both parties looming.

Why Omisore matters in the equation

Omisore hails from Ife and that part of Osun remains his stronghold.

There is a total of three polling units at stake for the APC and PDP in Ife.

This is why Omisore has become beautiful bride of APC, PDP play Saraki meets Omisore (Twitter/@bukolasaraki)

 

On Monday, September 24, Senate President Bukola Saraki drove to Ife for a deal cutting meeting with Omisore. Afterwards, Saraki announced that Omisore had agreed to work with the PDP ahead of the rerun.

24 hours after however, Omisore denied that he had agreed to work with the PDP.

“The news going round that I have agreed to work with the PDP is falsehood,” Omisore told SaharaReporters.

Meeting APC cheiftains

On Tuesday, September 25, Omisore held a meeting with APC chieftains and agreed to work with the governing party in Osun instead, Pulse has been told by some of the chieftains who attended this meeting.

Omisore agrees to work with APC during Osun rerun play

Omisore meets with APC chieftains behind closed doors

(@MrAbusidiqu/Twitter)

 

The meeting was attended by APC Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Minister of Information Lai Mohammed, Ekiti Governor-elect Kayode Fayemi and Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, among others.

“Omisore has agreed to work with the APC in Thursday’s rerun. The deal was sealed after our meeting with him in Osogbo, early Wednesday”, one APC chieftain claimed.

Inconclusive election

The Osun governorship election was declared inconclusive by INEC Returning Officer for the poll, Prof Joseph Adeola Fuwape, because the margin of victory between the two leading candidates (Ademola Adeleke of the PDP and Gboyega Oyetola of the APC) was less than the number of voided votes.

Omisore agrees to work with APC during Osun rerun play

Omisore meets APC chieftains

(Pulse)

 

There is a vote total of 3,498 to fight for during the rerun as follows:  353 in Ife North, 1,314 in Ife South, 947 in Orolu and 884 in Osogbo.

Omisore dumped the PDP for the SDP after years of toiling to get the governorship ticket on the PDP platform.

