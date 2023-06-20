Olakunle Oluomo reelected as Ogun state Assembly speaker
Their reelection was met with unanimous approval by all members present.
The election took place during a session of the Assembly, which saw Bolanle Ajayi from Yewa South State Constituency being elected as the Deputy Speaker.
The momentous occasion unfolded on the floor of the Assembly, with all 26 members casting their votes. The proceedings were presided over by the Clerk, Deji Adeyemo, who ensured a fair and transparent election process.
Following his reelection, Speaker Oluomo took the opportunity to deliver his inaugural address, expressing his unwavering commitment to leading the state towards socio-economic and political advancement. He assured both the members of the Assembly and the executive arm of the government that purposeful leadership would guide their endeavors.
After taking the oath of office and allegiance, Speaker Oluomo proceeded to address his esteemed colleagues, expressing his gratitude for their unwavering support throughout his political journey. He emphasised the importance of fostering a harmonious relationship between the legislative and executive arms of the government, promising to work in synergy to achieve purposeful leadership.
