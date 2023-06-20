ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Olakunle Oluomo reelected as Ogun state Assembly speaker

Ima Elijah

Their reelection was met with unanimous approval by all members present.

Speaker, Ogun State- House of Assembly, Olakunle-Oluomo [Punch]
Speaker, Ogun State- House of Assembly, Olakunle-Oluomo [Punch]

Recommended articles

The election took place during a session of the Assembly, which saw Bolanle Ajayi from Yewa South State Constituency being elected as the Deputy Speaker.

The momentous occasion unfolded on the floor of the Assembly, with all 26 members casting their votes. The proceedings were presided over by the Clerk, Deji Adeyemo, who ensured a fair and transparent election process.

Following his reelection, Speaker Oluomo took the opportunity to deliver his inaugural address, expressing his unwavering commitment to leading the state towards socio-economic and political advancement. He assured both the members of the Assembly and the executive arm of the government that purposeful leadership would guide their endeavors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The election of Oluomo and Ajayi as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively, was met with unanimous approval by all members present.

After taking the oath of office and allegiance, Speaker Oluomo proceeded to address his esteemed colleagues, expressing his gratitude for their unwavering support throughout his political journey. He emphasised the importance of fostering a harmonious relationship between the legislative and executive arms of the government, promising to work in synergy to achieve purposeful leadership.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku has called only 25 of 100 witnesses with 2 days left to close tribunal case

Atiku has called only 25 of 100 witnesses with 2 days left to close tribunal case

Olakunle Oluomo reelected as Ogun state Assembly speaker

Olakunle Oluomo reelected as Ogun state Assembly speaker

Sowore spent ₦‎38.3 million on 2023 presidential campaign

Sowore spent ₦‎38.3 million on 2023 presidential campaign

Emefiele takes legal action against detention by DSS

Emefiele takes legal action against detention by DSS

Acting IGP Egbetokun feels like a tiger ready to chase all criminals in Nigeria

Acting IGP Egbetokun feels like a tiger ready to chase all criminals in Nigeria

VP Shettima decorates Kayode Egbetokun as acting Inspector General of Police

VP Shettima decorates Kayode Egbetokun as acting Inspector General of Police

Ezekwesili warns Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu over demolition of plazas at Alaba market

Ezekwesili warns Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu over demolition of plazas at Alaba market

Mastercard hosts customers to UEFA Champions League finals viewing

Mastercard hosts customers to UEFA Champions League finals viewing

10 Nigerian Startups receive $4M Google for Startups' Black Founders Fund

10 Nigerian Startups receive $4M Google for Startups' Black Founders Fund

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akpabio visits Wike

Akpabio visits Wike after becoming Senate president

Barthiya Wesley [Twitter]

History made as physically challenged lawmaker is elected Speaker

I was betrayed - Yari reacts to losing Senate President election to Akpabio.

I was betrayed - Yari reacts to losing senate president election to Akpabio

Akpabio, Senate President of 10th Assembly [Channels TV]

APC commands Senate majority with 59 Senators, PDP behind with 36