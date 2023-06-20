Olakunle Oluomo reelected as Ogun state Assembly speaker

The election took place during a session of the Assembly, which saw Bolanle Ajayi from Yewa South State Constituency being elected as the Deputy Speaker.

The momentous occasion unfolded on the floor of the Assembly, with all 26 members casting their votes. The proceedings were presided over by the Clerk, Deji Adeyemo, who ensured a fair and transparent election process.

Following his reelection, Speaker Oluomo took the opportunity to deliver his inaugural address, expressing his unwavering commitment to leading the state towards socio-economic and political advancement. He assured both the members of the Assembly and the executive arm of the government that purposeful leadership would guide their endeavors.

The election of Oluomo and Ajayi as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively, was met with unanimous approval by all members present.