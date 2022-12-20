ADVERTISEMENT
Okupe steps down as Peter Obi's campaign DG

Bayo Wahab

Okupe says he does not want his personal travails to distract the Labour Party's presidential campaign.

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]
Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]
Okupe announced this in a letter addressed to Peter Obi on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

The letter reads: You will recall that I briefed you yesterday about my personal travails in seeking justice and clearing my name using the Nigerian Legal System to pursue same.

I have invested too much in your campaign to allow my personal travails to become a source of distraction.

In the circumstances, I have opted to step aside and plead that you appoint a new Campaign DG who can continue the assignment with zero distractions.

God bless you and family.

Announcing the development via his Twitter handle, Okupe wrote: “It’s time to step aside. But I am with PO and the Obidients and the Presidential Campaigns till God gives us victory in Jesus Name”.

This is coming hours after Bayo Onanuga, the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council asked him to resign from the campaign team of Peter Obi due to his conviction by the court on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Okupe was convicted of money laundering on Monday, December 19, 2022, by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

He was subsequently sentenced to two and a half years in prison with an option of N500, 000 fine on each of the 26 count charges he was found guilty of.

However, rather than spending two and a half years in prison, Okupe opted to pay a fine of N13 million to beat the 4:30 pm deadline.

Bayo Wahab
