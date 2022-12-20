ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu’s campaign DG tells Okupe to resign honourably from Obi’s campaign

Bayo Wahab

Onanuga says Okupe doesn’t deserve to continue occupying his office as DG of Obi’s campaign.

Bayo Onanuga and Doyin Okupe.
Okupe who is the Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council was convicted of money laundering on Monday, December 19, 2022, by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

He was subsequently sentenced to two and a half years in prison with an option of N500, 000 fine on each of the 26 count charges he was found guilty of.

However, rather than spending two and a half years in prison, Okupe opted to pay a fine of N13 million to beat the 4:30 pm deadline.

Reacting to this, the Director of Media and Publicity for Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga in an interview with ThePunch mocked Okupe, saying he doesn’t deserve to continue occupying his office as DG of Obi’s campaign.

He said Okupe should honourably bow out of the Labour Party campaign, saying that’s the only option left for him.

“Okupe should resign from his post as DG of Obi’s Campaign. He should do so honorably. The court has spoken. He should no longer be involved in the campaign,” Onanuga said.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party chieftain has taken to Twitter after his travail to attribute his conviction by the court to the handiwork of his ‘enemies.’

“God is not man. The enemies have tried in so many ways but keep failing…Victory is of God,” Okupe tweeted.

Reacting to Okupe’s ordeal, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi vowed that the conviction of his campaign DG won’t demoralise him.

Obi said he was undaunted by the conviction and would continue with his campaign and allow the due process of law to take its course.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
