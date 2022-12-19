ADVERTISEMENT
Okupe sentenced to 2 years in prison for money laundering

Bayo Wahab

The court sentenced him to two years imprisonment on count 34 with an option of a fine of N500,000.

Former presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe [Instagram/IndependentMinded]
While delivering judgement on Monday, December 19, 2022, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu held that Okupe’s action violated the Money Laundering Act.

Okupe, who is the Director-General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation is the first defendant in the suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2019.

The judge sentenced him to two years imprisonment on count 34 with an option of a fine of N500,000.

According to Channels TV, the court also sentenced him to two years imprisonment on counts 35 to 59 with an option fine of N500,000. The option of fine is to run consecutively on each count while the sentence is to run concurrently. The sentence to run from the day of delivering the judgment.

Bayo Wahab
