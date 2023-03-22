Odumeje calls-out political leaders over 2023 Lagos guber elections

In a recent sermon, the spiritual leader of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry condemned the neglect of the Nigerian people by those in high offices.

Odumeje speaks on tribal sentiments in Lagos state elections 2023

Nigeria is "going down every blessed day" while other nations see its citizens "as nothing".

He also spoke out against the disenfranchisement of Igbos in Lagos during the recent governorship and house of assembly election, saying that the world "saw everything very clear".

Odumeje called for government officials to stop portraying themselves as leaders because of their failure to provide basic amenities and infrastructure for the public.

In his words: “No 24 hours light, no good road, no security, you’re calling yourself a leader..stop that rubbish! You’re not a leader, you’re a disappointment.

“All the people occupying any seat from up to bottom, you’re supposed to be ashamed of yourselves, for calling yourself a leader.

“And every youth of this country, never keep quiet for your rights. No one owns this country,” Odumeje stressed.

What's going on?

The results from Nigeria's presidential elections are trickling in, along with reports of delays, voter intimidation and violence.

Cases of intimidation witnessed during the governorship and House of Assembly elections in Lagos State has sparked tension between indigenes of the state, other Yorubas and the Igbo.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the contest after battling opponents and those seeking an end to the “dominance” of Bola Tinubu, the highly opposed President-elect and a past governor of Lagos state.

Sanwo-Olu ran for another term against Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, GRV, of the Labour Party (LP), who sailed far under the rays of the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

GRV, who represents a more integrated and cosmopolitan Lagos, was heavily backed by the Igbos who reside and vote in Lagos.

Peter Obi, an Igbo man, winning Lagos (indigenously Yoruba) in the presidential election, may have sparked up a territorial tussle between the two tribes resident in the state; repeatedly failing to focus on the evident magic their unity breeds.