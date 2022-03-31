‘I regret my action’, Obiano’s wife apologises to Soludo over public fight with Bianca

Ebelechukwu’s public fight with Bianca Ojukwu widow of Odumegwu Ojukwu disrupted Soludo’s inauguration on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Barely two weeks after the altercation, the former first lady in a letter addressed to Soludo apologised to the governor for disrupting the occasion, saying she regretted her action.

Ebelechukwu also apologised to the people of Anambra State and important dignitaries that attended Soludo's inauguration.

She wrote: “Permit me to use this medium to humbly convey to you my sincere, heartfelt and unreserved apology for the unfortunate incident between Mrs Bianca Ojukwu and myself on Thursday, March 17, 2022, the day of your inauguration as the new Executive Governor of Anambra State in which you took over from my husband, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano.

“The incident, to say the least, was most unnecessary, unfortunate and I regret my action. It was an unintended action as violence is never in my character. Your Excellency, Sir, I hold your person, your ideals, the records of your great accomplishments in public service in Nigeria and beyond, as well as their concomitant colossal impacts in public policies in the highest esteem.

“All those who know me can testify that before and throughout my eight years as the First Lady of State, I pursued peace, promoted philanthropic gestures which empowered many of our less privileged people. No excuse can therefore be tenable as justification for such public embarrassment, no matter the height of provocation. Equally, I wish to extend the same apology to all the important dignitaries, the people of Anambra State, as well as the entire Ndigbo for that unintended embarrassment at the occasion.”

Meanwhile, the former first lady has announced her ambition to join the race for the Anambra North Senatorial District election.