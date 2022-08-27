Obi no longer an Igbo project, he represents Nigeria agenda - Ohanaeze

The Nigerian project: This was disclosed by the National Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, who noted that the Igbo had exported the frontline candidate to the rest of Nigeria.

Ogbonnia also stated that the Nigerian people have accepted and domesticated the Obi phenomenon.

Igbo consultation: He said this following the recent visit by some Igbo elders to the Sultan of Sokoto and the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, to intensify consultation and concretise plans for an Igbo presidency in 2023.

Pulse had earlier reported that the Secretary-General of Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, Prof. Charles Nwekeaku, had said the Igbo felt had done by the refusal of the two prominent parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People Democratic Party (PDP), to give their presidential tickets to someone from the Southeast.

According to him, the Igbos have seen another possible route to Presidency in 2023 through Obi, who he claimed, had received the backing of northerners.

Ogbonnia agrees: Reacting to this in an interview with the Saturday PUNCH, Ogbonnia said he backed the elders' position.

Ogbonnia's word: “As you must have heard, some Igbo elders are doing some consultations. We are still insisting on Igbo presidency. In the first place, if you watch the polity, you will see a lot of advocacies about Igbo presidency by Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“We, the Igbo people, are so happy. We brought out our goods in the market and Nigerians bought them. What else do you expect us to do? We are happy. All Igbo are happy.

“Throughout last year and the year before, we have been talking about the Igbo presidency. Ohanaeze struggled to bring it to the fore. Luckily for us, Nigerians have bought it and domesticated it. Our product has been purchased.

“It is clear that the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is no longer an Igbo project. He is now a national project. Ohanaeze has pushed out the matter to the rest of Nigeria,” he said.

Igbo's interest is paramount: In a related development, the factional Chairman of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos Branch, Chief Solomon Ogbonna-Aguene, said Igbo people would only cast their votes for a candidate that holds dearly the interest of the South-East.

He also advised Igbo indigenes in Lagos not to ‘put their eggs in one basket’ while trying to support a presidential candidate.

Ogbonna-Aguene added that the Lagos chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo had agreed to only vote for a presidential candidate who would better the lives and change the fortunes of Igbo residents in the state.