The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Peter Obi isn't picking my calls, Apapa laments over LP chairmanship tussle

Nurudeen Shotayo

The self-proclaimed acting Labour Party Chairman said all his efforts to bring Obi on board have proven unsuccessful thus far.

Peter Obi isn't picking my calls, Apapa laments over LP chairmanship tussle.
Peter Obi isn't picking my calls, Apapa laments over LP chairmanship tussle.

Recommended articles

Apapa said this following a recent decision of the national working committee of the Labour Party to suspend him alongside five others over “anti-party activities, contravening the constitution of the party and running of parallel leadership and putting the party in total disrepute.

At the meeting, held in Asaba, Delta State capital on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Obi declared his support for Julius Abure, the embattled National Chairman, whom a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court had barred from parading himself as the party's helmsman.

Reacting to the development, Apapa, during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today programme on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, said the purported meeting in Asaba lacked the authority to axe him from the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Declaring his suspension invalid, Apapa insisted that he is still the acting national chairman of the Labour Party.

He said, “I was not suspended. I was not invited to the NEC meeting. They think that I was not supposed to be there. As of today, I’m the only legitimate acting national chairman of the party.

“I’m not struggling with Abure. I’m there in an acting capacity. The constitution of the party is so clear on this, that for whatever reason if the national chairman is unable to perform his role, the deputy takes over. That is exactly what has happened.

“Nobody is sponsoring me. Nobody has suspended me. I remain the acting national chairman of the party. I maintain that.”

Asked if he was ready to reconcile with Abure and Obi for the sake of the party, the self-proclaimed chairman said he is open to a reconciliation talk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking further, Apapa said all his efforts to bring the former Anambra State governor on board have proven unsuccessful thus far

"I've called his excellency but my phone was not picked. I called him, my phone was not picked. Obi didn't pick my call."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi isn't picking my calls, Apapa laments over LP chairmanship tussle

Peter Obi isn't picking my calls, Apapa laments over LP chairmanship tussle

FEC grants 385 foreigners Nigerian citizenship

FEC grants 385 foreigners Nigerian citizenship

Sanwo-Olu attends Laylatul Qadr prayer, begs Muslims for support

Sanwo-Olu attends Laylatul Qadr prayer, begs Muslims for support

Customs Lilypond Command processes exports worth ₦86.4bn in 3 months

Customs Lilypond Command processes exports worth ₦86.4bn in 3 months

500 CSOs endorse Yusuf Gagdi to become Speaker of 10th National Assembly

500 CSOs endorse Yusuf Gagdi to become Speaker of 10th National Assembly

FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays for Eid-el-Fitr celebrations

FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays for Eid-el-Fitr celebrations

UK reiterates commitment to free education for Nigerian students

UK reiterates commitment to free education for Nigerian students

Yari distributes 338 cows to Zamfara APC executives for Sallah celebrations

Yari distributes 338 cows to Zamfara APC executives for Sallah celebrations

Sultan directs Muslims to look out for crescent of Shawwal from Thursday

Sultan directs Muslims to look out for crescent of Shawwal from Thursday

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sinatu Ojikutu served as a deputy governor of Lagos State from 1992 to 1993. She was deputy governor to Michael Otedola. (Guardian)

I will renounce my citizenship before Tinubu’s inauguration  —  Ex-Lagos deputy gov

Tinubu and Obi

You have no right to contest my victory, Tinubu replies Obi at tribunal

Aisha Binani

Mayhem in Adamawa as REC illegally declares Binani governor-elect

Governor Yahaya Bello and his preferred successor, Usman Ododo.

Bello unveils candidate as Deputy, 7 others withdraw from Kogi guber race