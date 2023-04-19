The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi declares loyalty to Abure as Labour Party crisis lingers

Ima Elijah

Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi backs embattled National Chairman Abure amidst crisis.

Abure and Obi [Unknown]
Abure and Obi [Unknown]

Obi made this known on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, during the LP National Executive Council meeting in Asaba, Delta State.

Obi affirmed his support for Abure, stating that the matter is currently in court and he respects the legal process. He said, "He remains my own man."

The crisis began after a ward in the Edo State chapter of the party suspended Abure over allegations of anti-party activities, prompting a Federal High Court in Abuja to order him to stop parading himself as the national chairman of the LP.

The party's National Vice Chairman, Lamido Bashir Apapa, who was accused of being sponsored by opposition parties, took over the party in an acting capacity following the court order.

However, a High Court in Benin recently gave an order restraining anyone from removing Abure from his office.

The crisis took a new dimension a few days ago when the Nigeria Police Force sealed the LP secretariat, causing more concerns for the party's members and supporters.

Takeout: LP members and stakeholders are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the court case to determine the direction of the party's leadership.

Ima Elijah

