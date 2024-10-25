ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

VIDEO: Obasanjo speaks out on third-term ambition, identifies real sponsors

Segun Adeyemi

Obasanjo highlighted that his tenure focused on securing debt relief for Nigeria, a diplomatic feat involving France, England, Japan, and the United States.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo. [Getty Images]
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Speaking on News Central in an interview aired Thursday, October 24, Obasanjo firmly denied harbouring such ambitions, countering claims made by his former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and former Senate President Ken Nnamani.

"If I had wanted a third term, I would have gotten it," Obasanjo stated, insisting he never desired an extended tenure.

According to him, several governors promoted the third-term agenda, hoping to extend their own terms if Obasanjo succeeded.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I know some governors working for this, believing that if I, as president, got a third, they would also get it," he remarked.

READ ALSO: I could have got third term if I wanted it – Obasanjo

Obasanjo highlighted that his tenure focused on securing debt relief for Nigeria, a diplomatic feat involving France, England, Japan, and the United States.

He emphasised that this was a far more challenging task than pursuing a third term, underscoring his administration's success in achieving the relief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contradicting Obasanjo's claims, Atiku and Nnamani maintain they were instrumental in blocking his alleged third-term bid.

Atiku credits his connections in the National Assembly, which he claimed were critical in preventing the move. Nnamani also shared his experience, stating he sacrificed his senatorial ambitions to ensure the third-term agenda failed, alleging that lawmakers faced offers of cash incentives to support it.

The rift between Obasanjo and Atiku has been ongoing since they served together from 1999 to 2007, a period marked by a souring relationship after Obasanjo chose not to support Atiku's presidential ambitions.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VIDEO: Obasanjo speaks out on third-term ambition, identifies real sponsors

VIDEO: Obasanjo speaks out on third-term ambition, identifies real sponsors

‘Renewed shege for southeast' - Abaribe slams Tinubu’s cabinet reshuffle

‘Renewed shege for southeast' - Abaribe slams Tinubu’s cabinet reshuffle

Shettima's commonwealth trip cancelled after foreign objects hit his aircraft

Shettima's commonwealth trip cancelled after foreign objects hit his aircraft

Cabinet Reshuffle: Benue caucus reacts to Akume, Utsev survival of Tinubu's whip

Cabinet Reshuffle: Benue caucus reacts to Akume, Utsev survival of Tinubu's whip

Again, CBN debunks rumours of old naira notes expiring in December

Again, CBN debunks rumours of old naira notes expiring in December

IPOB founder, commanders in Military custody after sting operations in Imo, Abia

IPOB founder, commanders in Military custody after sting operations in Imo, Abia

Yahaya Bello: Court Sets Nov 14 for Response to Summons and Arraignment

Yahaya Bello: Court Sets Nov 14 for Response to Summons and Arraignment

Helicopter Crash: 3 Bodies Recovered, Rescue Operations Still Underway – NNPCL

Helicopter Crash: 3 Bodies Recovered, Rescue Operations Still Underway – NNPCL

NYSC Launches Tree Planting Campaign in Plateau to Fight Climate Change

NYSC Launches Tree Planting Campaign in Plateau to Fight Climate Change

Pulse Sports

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Chief Olabode George and former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose. [Facebook]

Bode George lambasts Fayose for endorsing APC Gov Oyebanji’s re-election

L-R: Former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam and PDP acting chairman, Umar Damagum. [Facebook]

'He must go!' - Suswam demands PDP chairman Damagum's removal

Nigerians suffering, let the middle class breathe - LP senator tells Tinubu

Nigerians suffering, let the middle class breathe - LP senator tells Tinubu

PDP governors. [Facebook]

Damagum out as PDP governors focus on new chairman from North-Central