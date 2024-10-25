VIDEO: Obasanjo speaks out on third-term ambition, identifies real sponsors

Speaking on News Central in an interview aired Thursday, October 24, Obasanjo firmly denied harbouring such ambitions, countering claims made by his former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and former Senate President Ken Nnamani.

"If I had wanted a third term, I would have gotten it," Obasanjo stated, insisting he never desired an extended tenure.

According to him, several governors promoted the third-term agenda, hoping to extend their own terms if Obasanjo succeeded.

"I know some governors working for this, believing that if I, as president, got a third, they would also get it," he remarked.

Obasanjo highlighted that his tenure focused on securing debt relief for Nigeria, a diplomatic feat involving France, England, Japan, and the United States.

He emphasised that this was a far more challenging task than pursuing a third term, underscoring his administration's success in achieving the relief.

Atiku, Nnamani claims against Obasanjo's alleged third-term ambition

Contradicting Obasanjo's claims, Atiku and Nnamani maintain they were instrumental in blocking his alleged third-term bid.

Atiku credits his connections in the National Assembly, which he claimed were critical in preventing the move. Nnamani also shared his experience, stating he sacrificed his senatorial ambitions to ensure the third-term agenda failed, alleging that lawmakers faced offers of cash incentives to support it.