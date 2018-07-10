Pulse.ng logo
Obasanjo shows up at PDP rally in Ogun

The former president briefly stopped by the rally to exchange pleasantries with a gubernatorial candidate.

A former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, made a surprise appearance at a political rally of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State on Monday, July 9, 2018.

According to a report by The Punch, supporters broke into wild jubilation when Obasanjo briefly appeared at the rally being held for Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

Adebutu, a current representative of Remo federal constituency in the federal House of Representatives, is one of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the PDP in Ogun.

Obasanjo arrived at the rally in his Toyota jeep in a convoy of other cars and exchanged pleasantries with Adebutu who is reported to be his in-law.

"I am just passing by and decided to say hello and wish you well," Obasanjo told Adebutu before he left for his residence within the premises of the venue of the rally.

Obasanjo was voted president of Nigeria under the umbrella of the PDP in 1999 and served two terms until 2007.

Obasanjo's non-partisan politics

The former president's appearance at the rally was dramatic because he tore up his membership card in the run-up to the 2015 general elections and vowed to operate only non-partisan politics.

In January 2018, he launched the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) which he said would be a movement of all well-meaning Nigerians that will engage in democratic practices that will drive Nigeria forward and be a source of hope for all Nigerians. That movement has now adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform to install a new political class in the 2019 general elections.

