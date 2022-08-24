Nyesom Wike’s close ally dumps PDP, moves to APC

Nwiyor, who announced his resignation from the PDP in Port Harcourt, cited high-handedness in the party as one of the reasons he left the ruling PDP.

Why Nwiyor defected: He further stated that he defected because those who worked for the PDP were abandoned, while monies are given to new members from the APC to entice them into the party.

Nwiyor said: “My decision stems from the faulty regime in the PDP where those who have worked for the party are dumped and abandoned, while monies are given to newcomers to entice them to the party.

“The entire leaders in the 23 local government areas of the state have had no appointment, they have been asking what is in for them, I have not been able to proffer any answer.

“This informed my decision or move to the APC. I will collapse all the WSM structures to the APC.”

What you should know: Nwiyor’s boss, Governor Wike, is also rumoured to be considering joining the APC. This follows his non-consideration for the vice-presidential ticket by the PDP after emerging second in the PDP presidential primary election in May.

What Lamido has to say about Wike and his allies: A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has said that Nyesom Wike, does not have a monopoly over the electorate in the State.

About the PDP crisis: PDP has been embroiled in crisis since the conclusion of its presidential primary election in May, when Wike lost out to Atiku Abubakar.

It is believed both Wike and Atiku met in Abuja a few weeks ago to settle the crisis, but the dissension still lingers.