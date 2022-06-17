RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nyesom Wike: I've no plan to leave PDP

After speculations that Wike would be Atiku Abubakar's choice running mate, it was announced yesterday that Ifeanyi Okowa was the approved choice.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has urged members of the public to ignore a viral video suggesting that he has a plan to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Governor, who described the video as manipulated, said it was part of an interview he granted in June 2021 when his Ebonyi counterpart, Dave Umahi, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said the excerpt of the interview was deliberately manipulated and doctored by unscrupulous persons with evil agenda.

The statement said: “Our attention has been drawn to a manipulated video circulating on social media, purporting that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike intends to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“It will be recalled that in June 2021, Governor Wike was interviewed on Arise Television, following the defection of Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“During the interview, Governor Wike while reacting to reason given by Ebonyi State governor for his defection, dismissed it as untenable.

“The excerpt of the interview in circulation has been deliberately manipulated by some desperate and unscrupulous persons with obnoxious agenda. The intent of the video being circulated is to mislead the unsuspecting public, particularly members of the PDP. We, hereby urge the public to disregard the manipulated video.

“Governor Wike has repeatedly maintained that he will never under any circumstances defect from the PDP, which has offered him the platform to excel in his political career.

“We urge the public to ignore the distorted video. Those behind it are desperately wicked and intend to mislead the public. Governor Wike remains a faithful, committed member of the PDP and will never leave it for cancerous APC.”

After speculations that Wike would be Atiku Abubakar's choice running mate, it was announced yesterday that Ifeanyi Okowa was the approved choice.

Ima Elijah

