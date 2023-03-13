Nwobodo endorses PDP’s Mbah, urges youths to vote massively for him

The elder statesman said this on Sunday at a press conference he held at his country home at Amechi, Awkunanw, in Enugu.

The conference was attended by PDP leaders, which included Senate Minority Whip, Sen. Chuka Utazi; Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu; House Members, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji and Hon. Ofor Chukwuegbo, as well as Sen. Gil Nnaji and former House Member, Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwobodo, who is an octogenarian, implored the youths to vote for someone, who could restore Enugu and also give them a better future they deserved.

“For the youths, I implore you to go to your respective polling units on Saturday, March 18, to vote for Peter Mbah, a job creator and the man, who understands your pains.

“Mbah is the man who will bring back Enugu to the status of the capital of old Eastern Region and the capital of South-East.

“I give you my word; Peter Mbah will not disappoint the people of Enugu State. Peter Mbah is an inspiration to the youths. Vote for Peter Mbah, for Enugu State of your dream,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwobodo noted that Mbah’s manifesto is not a mere rhetoric, but “a working document, with plans of action and timelines for delivery”. He will also address the challenges of the people of Enugu State.

He enjoined the people of the state to reject divisive calls; sentimental and clannish voting that would keep Enugu in a state of stunted development, “take optimistic view and vote rationally and objectively for Peter Mbah”.

“At my age and stage in life, I cannot stake my reputation for anyone without taking time to understand who that person is. Each time we discussed, I saw Mbah’s passion for developing Enugu State as a whole and not just Nkanu East.

“In all these years I had conversations with Peter, I took time to see through the person called Peter Mbah, his temperament, his interpersonal and leadership skills, and found him fit for the quality of leader required in Enugu State at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Peter Mbah is not coming from the streets or coming from one government appointment to another.

“Peter Mbah’s manifesto shows his deep understanding of the problems we face in Enugu State, and my interactions with him confirms it,” he said.

The former governor said that among the candidates, only Mbah had demonstrated ability and capability in practical terms, adding that Mbah had built a corporate institution that had created jobs for young Nigerian and foreigners.

According to him, Mbah’s manifesto resonates with people across gender, age, and tribe. Peter Mbah is that man, going by my knowledge of who he is.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwobodo noted that Mbah’s entrepreneurial pedigree put him miles ahead of other candidates, adding: “It is time to run governance of Enugu State like business, a mindset, he said, propelled my achievements as governor of the old Anambra State.

He said: “Mbah’s Pinnacle Oil and Gas Company employs over 5,000 staff of both Nigerians and expatriates.

“Mbah’s plan of action includes innovative governance, which would surely excite the youths.

“He plans to adopt the same disruptive innovation, which saw Pinnacle overtake its multinational competitors, to change the lives of civil servants and teachers to make civil service and teaching attractive careers”.

ADVERTISEMENT