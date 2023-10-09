ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

No Igbo president in 2027 – Primate Ayodele predicts future

Ima Elijah

Primate Ayodele asserts Obi's chances at Presidency are over.

Self-proclaimed prophet Primate Ayodele
Self-proclaimed prophet Primate Ayodele

Recommended articles

In a statement released by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Primate Ayodele stated that Obi's attempts to challenge his fate in the Supreme Court are futile and that he has missed his opportunity to rule the country.

According to Ayodele, "Peter Obi’s matter to the Supreme Court is dead on arrival; he can’t win the case and won’t be President of Nigeria. His case will be thrown out.

"Obi would have won the election, but he didn’t do the right thing at the appropriate time. This is just medicine after death, a waste of money and resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The people pushing Obi are spiritually blindfolded. The person that is on the presidential seat is more powerful than Obi spiritually. Even in 2027, no Igbo will become president; Obi has missed it.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court sends man to prison for 6 years over crime he committed 32 years ago

Court sends man to prison for 6 years over crime he committed 32 years ago

Citizens protest across Nasarawa over removal of Governor Sule

Citizens protest across Nasarawa over removal of Governor Sule

Israeli airstrikes kill 558 people in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes kill 558 people in Gaza

5 Nigerian politicians who had certificate forgery controversies

5 Nigerian politicians who had certificate forgery controversies

BREAKING: Court sentences Bolanle Raheem's killer to death

BREAKING: Court sentences Bolanle Raheem's killer to death

No Igbo president in 2027 – Primate Ayodele predicts future

No Igbo president in 2027 – Primate Ayodele predicts future

Hamas attack kills over 700 Israelis, worst in country's history

Hamas attack kills over 700 Israelis, worst in country's history

No food, no fuel – Israel imposes complete siege on Gaza

No food, no fuel – Israel imposes complete siege on Gaza

Over 123,000 Palestinians have been displaced by Israel's revenge attacks

Over 123,000 Palestinians have been displaced by Israel's revenge attacks

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Primeboy [Vibrate]

BREAKING: Primeboy declared 'wanted' by police in Mohbad's death case

PDP's 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar [Punch]

Atiku holds press conference today amid Tinubu’s fake certificate allegation

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi. [Premium Times]

Peter Obi rejects Atiku's request to support his suit on Tinubu's certificate

After the musician announced the title of his new song 'MC Oluomo' last month, he came under intense citicism from Peter Obi's supporters

Mc Oluomo: Why Peter Obi lost election - Odumodublvck