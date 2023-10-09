No Igbo president in 2027 – Primate Ayodele predicts future

In a statement released by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Primate Ayodele stated that Obi's attempts to challenge his fate in the Supreme Court are futile and that he has missed his opportunity to rule the country.

According to Ayodele, "Peter Obi’s matter to the Supreme Court is dead on arrival; he can’t win the case and won’t be President of Nigeria. His case will be thrown out.

"Obi would have won the election, but he didn’t do the right thing at the appropriate time. This is just medicine after death, a waste of money and resources.

ADVERTISEMENT