NNPP drags INEC to tribunal over alleged omission of logo

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC and Ahmed Aliyu-Wadada of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), winner of the election are the first and second defendants in the case respectively.

He alleged that the act of omission by INEC did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and the 1999 Constitution.

He, therefore, called on the tribunal to nullify the election.

The petitioner said he approached the tribunal to seek redress because there was a lot of abnormalities during the election.

He advised his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding and await the outcome the judgment of the tribunal.