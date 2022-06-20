RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

NNPP dismisses rumours of Kwankwaso becoming Obi's running mate

Bayo Wahab

The NNPP says the report that Kwankwaso was considering being a deputy to Obi was misleading and embarrassing.

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi (Vanguard)
Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi (Vanguard)
This is coming following a statement by the NNPP’s spokesperson, Agbo Major that Kwankwaso might be open to being Obi’s running mate as the two parties seek an alliance.

In an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Saturday, June 18, 2022, Kwankwaso confirmed that talks were ongoing with Obi's LP to ensure a successful merger between his party and the Labour party.

The NNPP’s presidential candidate did not suggest who would be the running mate between himself and Obi.

Denying its earlier statement, Agbo in another statement on Saturday, June 19, 2022, said the report that Kwankwaso was considering being a deputy to Obi was misleading and embarrassing the NNPP.

He said, “NNPP has never at any time said its esteemed presidential candidate, His Excellency, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, could accept to be the Labour Party, Peter Obi’s deputy. The report is misleading and embarrassing to our great party, its presidential candidate, Kwankwaso and millions of supporters in Nigeria and the diaspora, and urges journalists to crosscheck their reports before publishing them to avoid national disaffection ahead of the crucial 2023 general election.

“As a mass movement, the NNPP acknowledged alliance talks with Labour Party that would consolidate and boost the nation’s frail democracy as we collectively strive for a new Nigeria which the party champions.

“The Sunday Trust newspaper correctly stated in its report; “Asked to verify the proposed alliance, Major (Agbo) said talks were still ongoing and he wouldn’t want to speculate.” If the party ‘s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major had said “talks were ongoing and he wouldn’t want to speculate,” how did the newspaper arrive at Kwankwaso can deputise Obi?”

He added that the NNPP has high regard for journalists as the watchdog of the nation and major stakeholders in Nigeria’s democratic process and urges them to always crosscheck their reports before publishing them in tandem with the ethics of their profession.

Bayo Wahab

