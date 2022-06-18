RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kwankwaso confirms merger talks with Peter Obi’s Labour Party

Kwankwaso confirms this this in an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi. (PRNigeria)
Kwankwaso said the merger is important because the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not pick their vice presidential candidates from the south-east.

“It is true we are in talks with Peter Obi and a committee is working to look into how to form a merger between us.

“Friends and family are being up and doing talking about the merger arrangement,” he said.

The merger is being considered by the party because it is believed that Kwankwaso has a large following in the north, while Obi who recently dumped the PDP for LP has endeared himself to the youths who are aggressively campaigning for his presidency.

