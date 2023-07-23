ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nigeria’s democracy should not be undermined, Atiku warns

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abubakar said that Nigeria’s democracy should not be undermined by using the judiciary to serve the interest of the ruling party.

Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

Recommended articles

He also alleged harassment of judiciary officers to subvert justice in the ongoing litigation on the 2023 presidential election.

Abubakar in a statement in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe on Saturday, alleged plot to intimidate the judges into delivering favourable judgments for the ruling party at the election tribunal.

He said that reports in the media about some heinous plots to harass justices sitting on the petition would not be good for the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abubakar said that Nigeria’s democracy should not be undermined by using the judiciary to serve the interest of the ruling party.

“Our laws are very clear about the prerequisite of separation of powers as a guarantee of an independent judiciary.

“The idea behind that concept of an independent judiciary is to insulate that branch of government from unholy fraternity between its hallowed members and the rest of the society – especially the political actors.

“Our democracy gives the people of Nigeria the powers to choose their leaders, and our laws demand that our judiciary must be allowed to act independently without harassment and intimidation by the government or powerful interests.

“To compromise the workings of our democracy and seeking to compromise the workings of our judiciary is an open call for anarchy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a party in the litigation that is currently reviewing the outcome of the last presidential election, we wish to express our intentions to do all that is within the law in resisting any attempt to undermine our fragile democracy,” he said.

Abubakar urged Nigerians to abide by the golden rule of eternal vigilance.

He also appealed to all security agencies in the country to remain professional in the discharge of their duties and resist being used as an instrument of oppression and intimidation against the judiciary.

He also called on the international community to watch what was happening in Nigeria with keen interest

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s democracy should not be undermined, Atiku warns

Nigeria’s democracy should not be undermined, Atiku warns

Sit-at-home: Go about your normal businesses, Enugu govt urges residents

Sit-at-home: Go about your normal businesses, Enugu govt urges residents

Patricia Technologies Limited partner with Deimos Security to safeguard customers' assets

Patricia Technologies Limited partner with Deimos Security to safeguard customers' assets

FG's proposed ₦8,000 cash transfer is a scam - Kaduna gov

FG's proposed ₦8,000 cash transfer is a scam - Kaduna gov

Zamfara bandits threaten to marry off captives over unpaid ₦12m ransom

Zamfara bandits threaten to marry off captives over unpaid ₦12m ransom

Petrol sells for over ₦1,000 per litre in some West African countries, Gov Sule

Petrol sells for over ₦1,000 per litre in some West African countries, Gov Sule

Kwara community throws homecoming party for Lai Mohammed after serving Buhari

Kwara community throws homecoming party for Lai Mohammed after serving Buhari

AA wants Deputy Speaker’s election annulled over exclusion from ballot

AA wants Deputy Speaker’s election annulled over exclusion from ballot

No outbreak of any strange disease in UDUTH – Management

No outbreak of any strange disease in UDUTH – Management

Pulse Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

EA FC 24: Osimhen and Haaland headline Top 20 predicted Upgrades in forthcoming game

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chairman of the APC Governors forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State. [Tribune]

APC Governors break silence on Adamu, Omisore’s resignation

Senator Abubakar Kyari [Daily Trust]

Kyari replaces Adamu as APC National Chairman

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election. [Vanguard]

Peter Obi won't celebrate 62nd birthday due to Nigeria's 'deplorable' state

President Bola Tinubu And His Vice, Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

Tinubu, Shettima beg Election Tribunal to uphold February presidential poll