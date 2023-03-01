How 18 presidential candidates shared 25.3 million votes
The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, crowned Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner in the early hours of March 1, 2023.
Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) finished second and third, even though they each won 12 states — the same as Tinubu.
Out of a total of 93.5 million Nigerians on the register of voters, only 25.3 million participated.
A total of 18 candidates contested for Nigeria’s biggest political prize, and this is how they finished the race.
- Imumolen Christopher (A) - 61,014
- Hamza Al-Mustapha (AA) - 14,542
- Omoyele Sowore (AAC) - 14,608
- Dumebi Kachikwu (ADC) - 81,919
- Yabagi Sani Yusuf (ADP) - 43,924
- Bola Tinubu (APC) - 8,794,726
- Peter Umeadi (APGA) - 61,966
- Princess Ojei Chichi (APM) - 25,961
- Charles Nnadi (APP) - 12,839
- Sunday Adenuga (BP) - 16,156
- Peter Obi (LP) - 6,101,533
- Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP) - 1,496,687
- Felix Johnson (NRM) - 24,869
- Atiku Abubakar (PDP) - 6,984,520
- Kola Abiola (PRP) - 72,144
- Adewole Adebayo (SDP) - 80,267
- Abdul-Malik Ado-Ibrahim (YPP) - 60,600
- Dan Nwanyanwu - ZLP - 77,665
