How 18 presidential candidates shared 25.3 million votes

Samson Toromade

How did all the presidential candidates on the ballot perform?

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu; and All Progressives' Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu [Twitter/@MrJAGs]
L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu; and All Progressives' Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu [Twitter/@MrJAGs]

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, crowned Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner in the early hours of March 1, 2023.

Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) finished second and third, even though they each won 12 states — the same as Tinubu.

Out of a total of 93.5 million Nigerians on the register of voters, only 25.3 million participated.

A total of 18 candidates contested for Nigeria’s biggest political prize, and this is how they finished the race.

  1. Imumolen Christopher (A) - 61,014
  2. Hamza Al-Mustapha (AA) - 14,542
  3. Omoyele Sowore (AAC) - 14,608
  4. Dumebi Kachikwu (ADC) - 81,919
  5. Yabagi Sani Yusuf (ADP) - 43,924
  6. Bola Tinubu (APC) - 8,794,726
  7. Peter Umeadi (APGA) - 61,966
  8. Princess Ojei Chichi (APM) - 25,961
  9. Charles Nnadi (APP) - 12,839
  10. Sunday Adenuga (BP) - 16,156
  11. Peter Obi (LP) - 6,101,533
  12. Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP) - 1,496,687
  13. Felix Johnson (NRM) - 24,869
  14. Atiku Abubakar (PDP) - 6,984,520
  15. Kola Abiola (PRP) - 72,144
  16. Adewole Adebayo (SDP) - 80,267
  17. Abdul-Malik Ado-Ibrahim (YPP) - 60,600
  18. Dan Nwanyanwu - ZLP - 77,665
