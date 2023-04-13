The sports category has moved to a new website.
Niger Delta group endorses Akpabio as senate president

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group appealed to senators in the 10th Assembly to elect Akpabio as the senate president having paid his dues as a former governor and former minister.

Godswill Akpabio [BBC]
The President of the NDCC, Aniefiok Fabian, who addressed a news conference on behalf of the group in Uyo on Thursday said Akpabio had the experience, competence and capacity to lead the National Assembly.

“The Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio a person fit, capable, prim and proper to pilot her affairs and deliver the much needed robust. cohesive and transformative leadership as they all set out to commence the sessions of the 10th Senate.

“As a group that totally trust in a conciliatory, equitable and cohesive Nigerian State, we note that the in-coming Senate could not have done better, setting the ball rolling in their current show of resolve to rally around a trusted, tested and capable hand by settling for man who has paid the necessary dues of bridge-building National Sustainability via a Godswill Akpabio’s Presidency,” Fabian said.

He faulted report claiming that Akpabio was targeting a Ministerial appointment rather than being the Senate president saying it was untrue.

“Sen. Godswill Akpabio could not be aiming for anything less than the Senate President of the 10th senate,” he said.

He appealed to senators in the 10th Assembly to elect Akpabio as the senate president having paid his dues as a former governor and former minister.

News Agency Of Nigeria

