New Bloomberg poll projects Peter Obi to win 2023 presidential elections

The poll results showed that two-thirds of respondents said they plan to vote for Obi, who is running as a third-party candidate.

What you should know: Premise Data Corp has so far conducted six polls for Bloomberg, and in all Obi has maintained an unassailable lead. The Premise poll, conducted from January 26 to February 4, surveyed 2,384 Nigerians using a smartphone app and was representative of the country’s demographics.

Data from the Poll: Of the 93% of participants who said they’ve decided how to vote, 66% named Obi as their preferred choice. Obi scored a slightly higher 72% among decided respondents in an earlier Premise poll that was released by Bloomberg in September as the official election campaign kicked off.