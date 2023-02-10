New Bloomberg poll projects Peter Obi to win 2023 presidential elections

A recent poll conducted for Bloomberg by Premise Data Corp, has indicated that Former Governor of Anambra state and Nigerian businessman, Peter Obi, is the top pick for Nigeria’s next president.
The poll results showed that two-thirds of respondents said they plan to vote for Obi, who is running as a third-party candidate.
What you should know: Premise Data Corp has so far conducted six polls for Bloomberg, and in all Obi has maintained an unassailable lead. The Premise poll, conducted from January 26 to February 4, surveyed 2,384 Nigerians using a smartphone app and was representative of the country’s demographics.
Data from the Poll: Of the 93% of participants who said they’ve decided how to vote, 66% named Obi as their preferred choice. Obi scored a slightly higher 72% among decided respondents in an earlier Premise poll that was released by Bloomberg in September as the official election campaign kicked off.
In contrast, the two parties that have dominated Nigerian politics since 1999 finished far behind, with Bola Tinubu of the APC receiving 18% of decided voters and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP getting 10%. Despite being dismissed by his opponents as a “social media candidate,” Obi has been able to generate significant momentum in his campaign.
