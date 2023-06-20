ADVERTISEMENT
Acting IGP Egbetokun feels like a tiger ready to chase all criminals in Nigeria

Ima Elijah

The new IGP likens himself to wild cats, ready to chase criminals.

Ex-IGP Usman Baba (L) congratulates IGP Kayode Egbetokun (R) after the latter’s decoration by Vice President Kashim Shettima at State House in Abuja on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 [Channels]
Ex-IGP Usman Baba (L) congratulates IGP Kayode Egbetokun (R) after the latter's decoration by Vice President Kashim Shettima at State House in Abuja on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 [Channels]

The event, overseen by Vice President Kashim Shettima, featured the presence of high-ranking officials, including Governor Hope Uzodinma, Senator George Akume, and the outgoing Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

When asked about his emotions regarding the added burden, Egbetokun responded with a fiery determination. "Now, I have just been decorated, and I am looking forward to taking over tomorrow morning at 11 am. I cannot fully describe my current state, but I can tell you that I feel like a ferocious tiger, prepared to chase away all criminals in Nigeria. At other times, I feel like a powerful lion, ready to eradicate internal adversaries of Nigeria. That's how I feel right now."

Former IGP Alkali Baba, who passed the torch to his successor, expressed confidence in Egbetokun's ability to continue the fight against crime. Stressing the importance of a seamless transition, Baba affirmed his belief in Egbetokun's dedication and leadership skills.

He stated, “It’s a cycle where you come, work, and then depart. I am pleased to hand over to someone whom I know will lead the police force with the same dedication. We have grown together throughout our careers. I had the privilege of being his superior during my time as IG. He has served under me twice, and I am well aware of his capability to advance the cause of the police force from where I left off.”

Ima Elijah

