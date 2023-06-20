Acting IGP Egbetokun feels like a tiger ready to chase all criminals in Nigeria
The new IGP likens himself to wild cats, ready to chase criminals.
The event, overseen by Vice President Kashim Shettima, featured the presence of high-ranking officials, including Governor Hope Uzodinma, Senator George Akume, and the outgoing Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.
When asked about his emotions regarding the added burden, Egbetokun responded with a fiery determination. "Now, I have just been decorated, and I am looking forward to taking over tomorrow morning at 11 am. I cannot fully describe my current state, but I can tell you that I feel like a ferocious tiger, prepared to chase away all criminals in Nigeria. At other times, I feel like a powerful lion, ready to eradicate internal adversaries of Nigeria. That's how I feel right now."
Former IGP Alkali Baba, who passed the torch to his successor, expressed confidence in Egbetokun's ability to continue the fight against crime. Stressing the importance of a seamless transition, Baba affirmed his belief in Egbetokun's dedication and leadership skills.
He stated, “It’s a cycle where you come, work, and then depart. I am pleased to hand over to someone whom I know will lead the police force with the same dedication. We have grown together throughout our careers. I had the privilege of being his superior during my time as IG. He has served under me twice, and I am well aware of his capability to advance the cause of the police force from where I left off.”
