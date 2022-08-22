RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

NBA conference: Tinubu absent as Peter Obi, Atiku give speeches

Ima Elijah

Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima was, however, on ground.

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]
Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]

What happened at the event: His major contenders, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi were all present at the event which took place at the Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

More things happened at the conference: The arrivals of the politicians shook the auditorium as their supporters hailed their 2023 presidential candidates with rapturous applause.

A video of how the former Anambra State Governor, Obi was cheered by the crowd at the conference is currently trending on social media.

Atiku, while delivering his speech, restated the need to restructure the country.

“I am a product of developed powers and I know what the regional governments did with those powers. That’s why I’m advocating for restructuring,” he said.

What you should know: Four APC chieftains had approached the court and sought Tinubu’s disqualification from the presidential election because he allegedly submitted false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In a 33-paragraph affidavit in support of the suit deposed to by one Ibiang Miko Ibiang, the plaintiffs said Tinubu lied in an affidavit presented to INEC in 1999 in which he claimed to have attended St Paul Aroloya Children Home School, Ibadan -1958-64, and Government College, Ibadan -1965-68.

However, it has proven difficult to serve Tinubu the law suit directly, for whatever reason. The court then ordered that APC be served on his behalf.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
