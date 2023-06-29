NASS, governors assure Tinubu of support on his Renewed Hope agenda

The Renewed Hope was Tinubu’s campaign agenda that touched all aspects of national life from economy, health, education, youth empowerment to international relations.

“The president has clearly shown a roadmap of his administration in the decisions taken within his first few days in office.

“These decisions and policies are going to turn the fortunes of the country for good. The assembly will match such expeditious measures with its full legislative processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will like to assure Nigerians that whatever will improve their standards of living will receive the backing of the National Assembly,” he said.

Akpabio said that the assembly would hit the ground running immediately it resumes in order to facilitate laws for the good of the country and its people. Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo also said that states would match the speed of the Federal Government in the task of nation building.

He said that Tinubu has declared the intention to turn around the economic, legislative and judicial systems for the best, adding that the states were equal to the task.

“You can see that the impact of the president’s decision on subsidy removal and reversal of the multiple exchange rate regime has started impacting on the economy.

“It has received national and international recognition because it was a hindrance to the growth of the nation. We will just appeal to Nigerians to further be confident of the new administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As he stated in his Sallah message, we all need to be united, work for peace and stability to attain a greater height in the comity of nations,” said Uzodinma, Chairman of Progressive Governors.

Similarly, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, said that state governments would reciprocate the people-oriented policies of the Federal Government. He said that Tinubu was already showing the way forward with his recent decisions and policies that states could key into.

“We have seen what he did in Lagos State as governor, which is still a model among other states. That surely will be replicated at the federal level.

“Lagos will continue to exploit the laudable programmes and policies of the Federal Government as a model to attaining a society of our dream,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Among those who visited Tinubu were the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Secretary to the Federal Government , George Akume and NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari.

ADVERTISEMENT