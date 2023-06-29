ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

NASS, governors assure Tinubu of support on his Renewed Hope agenda

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has received the assurance of support from the leadership of 10th National Assembly and state governors on his Renewed Hope agenda.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [AIT]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [AIT]

Recommended articles

The Renewed Hope was Tinubu’s campaign agenda that touched all aspects of national life from economy, health, education, youth empowerment to international relations.

The president has clearly shown a roadmap of his administration in the decisions taken within his first few days in office.

“These decisions and policies are going to turn the fortunes of the country for good. The assembly will match such expeditious measures with its full legislative processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will like to assure Nigerians that whatever will improve their standards of living will receive the backing of the National Assembly,” he said.

Akpabio said that the assembly would hit the ground running immediately it resumes in order to facilitate laws for the good of the country and its people. Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo also said that states would match the speed of the Federal Government in the task of nation building.

He said that Tinubu has declared the intention to turn around the economic, legislative and judicial systems for the best, adding that the states were equal to the task.

You can see that the impact of the president’s decision on subsidy removal and reversal of the multiple exchange rate regime has started impacting on the economy.

“It has received national and international recognition because it was a hindrance to the growth of the nation. We will just appeal to Nigerians to further be confident of the new administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As he stated in his Sallah message, we all need to be united, work for peace and stability to attain a greater height in the comity of nations,” said Uzodinma, Chairman of Progressive Governors.

Similarly, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, said that state governments would reciprocate the people-oriented policies of the Federal Government. He said that Tinubu was already showing the way forward with his recent decisions and policies that states could key into.

We have seen what he did in Lagos State as governor, which is still a model among other states. That surely will be replicated at the federal level.

“Lagos will continue to exploit the laudable programmes and policies of the Federal Government as a model to attaining a society of our dream,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Among those who visited Tinubu were the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Secretary to the Federal Government , George Akume and NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former governors of Kano and Kebbi, Abdullahi Ganduje and Abubakar Bagudu, respectively were also there.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu on private visit to traditional rulers in Ogun

Tinubu on private visit to traditional rulers in Ogun

'We are engaging CBN on customers’ social media handles archiving' – NDPC

'We are engaging CBN on customers’ social media handles archiving' – NDPC

Wellcome, Gates Foundation funds new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine in 100 years advance

Wellcome, Gates Foundation funds new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine in 100 years advance

CAS hails troops for their sacrifice, urges sustained synergy

CAS hails troops for their sacrifice, urges sustained synergy

Oil marketers say new fuel price may exceed ₦700 per litre this July

Oil marketers say new fuel price may exceed ₦700 per litre this July

NGO trains 10 paralegals to tackle Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in Bauchi

NGO trains 10 paralegals to tackle Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in Bauchi

'Appreciate Tinubu’s willingness to sacrifice for good of all' – APC chieftain

'Appreciate Tinubu’s willingness to sacrifice for good of all' – APC chieftain

Ebonyi declares July 1 sanitation day, bans movement from 7 am to 10 am

Ebonyi declares July 1 sanitation day, bans movement from 7 am to 10 am

FCT official urges parents to pay close attention to children to curb Drug abuse

FCT official urges parents to pay close attention to children to curb Drug abuse

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

High expectations from Tinubu as INEC mount defence of election in court

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. (TheNation)

Jandor’s counsel accuses WAEC official of compromising evidence

Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor of Kano State [Daily Trust]

Head of Kano anti-corruption agency reopens investigation on Ganduje

Muhammadu Buhari presiding over his government's last FEC. [Facebook:Buhari Sallau]

Buhari admits leading Nigeria to be one of life's toughest challenges