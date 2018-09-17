news

The National Assembly’s joint committee on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill has commence work to correct the document.

According to Punch, the committee announced on Monday, September 17, 2018, that it is looking into the issues raised by President Buhari.

This was made known to newsmen by Senator Suleiman Nazif, the Chairman of the joint committee.

The President rejected the bill for the second time recently, citing some irregularities.

Nazif said that Nigerians are watching the committee closely to see what will happen, adding that they are in the eye of the storm.

The committee chairman also said that this is the fourth time they will be working on the document.

“I believe that what we are doing is in the best interest of Nigerians,” he added.

No card reader

The Presidency, in a statement which it issued to explain while Buhari declined assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2018, said that Card Readers were not included in the document.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang said the clarification became necessary in view of false allegations by opposition politicians that the card reader provision in the Bill was one of the reasons the president withheld assent to it.