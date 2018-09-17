Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

NASS committee commences work to rectify electoral bill

Electoral Bill NASS committee commences work, following Buhari's rejection

The committee also announced on Monday, September 17, 2018, that it is looking into the issues raised by President Buhari.

  • Published:
National Assembly commences work on electoral bill, following Buhari's rejection play

The National Assembly

(Connect Nigeria)

The National Assembly’s joint committee on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill has commence work to correct the document.

According to Punch, the committee announced on Monday, September 17, 2018, that it is looking into the issues raised by President Buhari.

This was made known to newsmen by Senator Suleiman Nazif, the Chairman of the joint committee.

The President rejected the bill for the second time recently, citing some irregularities.

Nazif said that Nigerians are watching the committee closely to see what will happen, adding that they are in the eye of the storm.

The committee chairman also said that this is the fourth time they will be working on the document.

ALSO READ: PDP Govs condemn Buhari's refusal to sign electoral bill

“I believe that what we are doing is in the best interest of Nigerians,” he added.

No card reader

The Presidency, in a statement which it issued to explain while Buhari declined assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2018, said that Card Readers were not included in the document.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang said the clarification became necessary in view of false allegations by opposition politicians that the card reader provision in the Bill was one of the reasons the president withheld assent to it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ambode APC mounts pressure on Lagos Governor to endorse Sanwoolu or be...bullet
2 Jide Sanwo-Olu 7 Things to know about the man who could become the...bullet
3 Ambode's Second Term Gov being asked to sign 3 conditions that will...bullet

Related Articles

2019 Election No card reader in electoral amendment bill – Presidency
Rivers By-Election Edwin Clark condemns violence, wants severe punishment for electoral offenders
Saraki APC calls on Nigerians to condemn Senate President's abuse of office
Opinion Ahead of primaries, is Saraki the candidate the PDP needs?
Buhari President refuses to sign electoral amendment bill
Electoral Bill Buhari, APC afraid of free and fair 2019 election - CUPP
Buhari PDP Govs condemn President’s refusal to sign electoral amendment bill

Politics

Saraki meets PDP members in Lagos, says only visionary leadership can turn Nigeria around
2019 Election Saraki in Lagos, says only visionary leadership can turn Nigeria around
Ekiti governorship election tribunal moves out of state
Ekiti Governorship election tribunal moves sittings out of state
Pastor Adeboye: "I never called Tinubu to beg for Ambode"
Pastor Adeboye 'I never called Tinubu to beg for Ambode', Preacher says
Ambode: "Who am I to speak after the Jagaban has spoken?"
Ambode "Who am I to speak after the Jagaban has spoken?" Lagos Gov asks