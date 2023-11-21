ADVERTISEMENT
Nasarawa Police warns against political violence ahead of election judgment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police with other security agencies have beefed up security across state, to forestall breakdown of law and order before and after judgment to be delivered soon.

Nasarawa Police warns against political violence ahead of election judgment
Nasarawa Police warns against political violence ahead of election judgment

The acting Commissioner of Police in the state, DCP Shettima Muhammad, gave the warning during a press conference on Monday in Lafia.

He said that the Police in collaboration with other security agencies have beefed up security across the state in order to forestall the breakdown of law and order before and after judgment to be delivered soon.

“Security personnel have been adequately deployed to strategic locations in the State to maintain peace.

“I, hereby call on leaders of all political parties to prevail on their supporters to shun unguarded utterances that may trigger political tension or engage in mass action that may be seen as preparation for violent procession.

“They should also celebrate moderately without infringing on the fundamental rights of members of the public.

“Anyone or group that tries to disrupt peace and cause breakdown of law and order shall face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

The acting CP assure of the commitment of the police to provide adequate security for citizens and encouraged them to go about their legitimate businesses and avoid acts capable of disrupting peace in the state.

The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Lafia, had in a split judgment of two to one, on October 2, nullified the election of Gov Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared David Umbugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the governorship election.

Sule challenged the decision of tribunal sacking him at the Appeal Court, which was heard on November 15, while the court reserved judgment to a date yet to be announced.

