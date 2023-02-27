Nasarawa: APC National Chairman, Adamu loses seat to SDP

Adamu, who is rounding up his term, was unable to secure the election of APC candidate Shehu Tukur as his replacement in the red chambers.

How Nasarawa western zone voted: During the declaration of the winner at the zonal collation centre in Keffi, the INEC returning agent for Nasarawa West Senatorial District, Prof Nasiruddeen Baba announced that the SDP candidate garnered 96,488 votes while APC received 47,717 votes, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) received 46,820 votes, and the Labour Party (LP) received 33,228 votes.