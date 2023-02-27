In the National Assembly election, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Ahmed Wadada defeated the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu in the Nasarawa western zone senatorial race.
Nasarawa: APC National Chairman, Adamu loses seat to SDP
Adamu was unable to secure the election of APC candidate Shehu Tukur as his replacement in the red chambers.
Recommended articles
Adamu, who is rounding up his term, was unable to secure the election of APC candidate Shehu Tukur as his replacement in the red chambers.
How Nasarawa western zone voted: During the declaration of the winner at the zonal collation centre in Keffi, the INEC returning agent for Nasarawa West Senatorial District, Prof Nasiruddeen Baba announced that the SDP candidate garnered 96,488 votes while APC received 47,717 votes, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) received 46,820 votes, and the Labour Party (LP) received 33,228 votes.
Meanwhile: The APC also lost the Keffi/Kokona/Karu seat to the Social Democratic Party with Gaza Gwefwi retaining the seat. In the house of representatives elections, the SDP secured 60,265 votes, the APC got 28,417 votes, the LP received 29,655 votes, and the PDP got 33,180 votes.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng