My suspension illegal, says Labour Party youth leader.

Pulse reports that Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, announced Eragbe's suspension from the party as recommended by a disciplinary committee set up to probe allegations against him.

Abure said the youth leader has been slammed a six-month suspension and went ahead to replace him with Kennedy Ahanotu, as the party's acting youth leader.

Eragbe fights back: However, the embattled youth leader has continued to plead innocence while insisting that the party didn't follow due process in handling him the suspension.

He reiterated the same position when appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

He argued that the National Chairman was not empowered under the party's constitution to unilaterally suspend him, insisting that the decision didn't pass through the National Executive Council of the party.

He said he remained the Labour Party national youth leader, adding that the party stakeholders have called for calm and peace to reign.