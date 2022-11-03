RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

My suspension illegal, says Labour Party youth leader

Nurudeen Shotayo

The youth leader said he rejected the party's verdict to suspend over allegations of insurbudiation and fraud.

Pulse reports that Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, announced Eragbe's suspension from the party as recommended by a disciplinary committee set up to probe allegations against him.

Abure said the youth leader has been slammed a six-month suspension and went ahead to replace him with Kennedy Ahanotu, as the party's acting youth leader.

Eragbe fights back: However, the embattled youth leader has continued to plead innocence while insisting that the party didn't follow due process in handling him the suspension.

He reiterated the same position when appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

He argued that the National Chairman was not empowered under the party's constitution to unilaterally suspend him, insisting that the decision didn't pass through the National Executive Council of the party.

He said he remained the Labour Party national youth leader, adding that the party stakeholders have called for calm and peace to reign.

Eragbe word: “Let me say this quickly, we operate under the laws, there are things we shouldn’t be seen doing. I do not accept my suspension because it is illegal. I am the national youth leader but notwithstanding because of the appeals everywhere, this matter is being looked into within the party system and the stakeholders, they have appealed for calm.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

