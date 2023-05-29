My ambition to be speaker intact – Rep. Gagdi

Gagdi, representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of the state stated this while speaking to journalists shortly after he dissolved his campaign council on Sunday in Jos.

According to him, until the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, addressed the lingering issues surrounding the speakership tussle within the All Progressives Congress (APC), his ambition is intact.

”If there is anybody that is ready to become the speaker of the 10th House of Representatives is me; if I have anything that will make me step down I will say it in the public.

”Until the president-elect, who has the capacity to to address the injustice meted on the people of the North-Central geopolitical zone, my ambition for the speakership is intact,” he said.

On why he wants to become the speaker, Gagdi said that his young age, contribution on the floor of the house, legislative activities and other achievements in the last four years as a lawmaker has naturally placed him on the vantage position to contest for the seat.

He added that for justice and fairness, the speakership position should be zoned to the North-Central geopolitical zone of the country.

“In the area of justice, I am from the North-Central and the North-Central deserve to producer the speaker.

” If it is zoned to northern Nigeria, it is only the North-Central that has not produced a speaker in the past years.

”North-West has done almost four times; North-East, twice. The records are there.

“The North-Central has contributed to the APC’s victor.

”So, the North-Central has done its best for the APC and the speakership should be zoned to us,” he said.

The lawmaker said that having spent four years at the national assembly, he understands the workings of the house of representatives, adding that he would right the wrongs in the house if elected speaker.