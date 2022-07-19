RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Muslim-Muslim ticket: RCCG clears air on alleged Tinubu, Adeboye meeting

Ima Elijah

“Pastor E.A. Adeboye and RCCG have not and will not endorse any candidate for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.”

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has opened up on the reported meeting between its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

RCCG said contrary to reports, Pastor Adeboye never met with Tinubu over the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

A report by ThisDay newspaper claimed Tinubu met with Adeboye over the weekend.

But, efforts by our correspondent to confirm the reported meeting from Tinubu’s Media Aide, Tunde Rahman, failed as he was yet to respond to a text message sent to his mobile number.

However, a statement from the church dismissed the claims.

The statement reads partly: “It has come to our notice that some new outlets are reporting that a meeting between Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God worldwide and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, was held a few days back at the Redemption Camp where our esteemed father in the Lord was said to have supported the preferred candidature of the party the former governor."

“Pastor E.A. Adeboye and RCCG have not and will not endorse any candidate for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.”

Ima Elijah

